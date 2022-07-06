New Delhi: Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), on Wednesday, announced a 16-member squad for a 3-match series against West Indies. Swashbuckling opener Shikhar Dhawan will captain the side with Ravindra Jadeja serving as vice captain during the series. The announcement was made through BCCI’s twitter account. Check here:Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Faces Flak For Bad DRS Review Against Joe Root During 5th Test at Edgbaston | VIRAL POSTS

#TeamIndia ODI squad:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2022

