India Tour Of West Indies: Rinku Singh Trends On Twitter After KKR Star Fails To Get Call-Up In T20I Squad

India Tour Of West Indies: Rinku Singh Trends On Twitter After KKR Star Fails To Get Call-Up In T20I Squad. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rinku Singh is currently now the hot topic of discussion on social media after the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star failed to make it to the India T20I squad for the upcoming West Indies series.

Rinku was one of the rising stars of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for the Kolkata franchise and rescued the 2-time IPL champions on a number of occasions and also earned the title of the best finisher of the 16th edition of the league given by the fans.

But after he missed out his opportunity to don the national colours, the fans just couldn’t stop talking about him on social media.

After Playing Unbelievable season in IPL & Domestic Season. Not getting selected in T20 Series vs West Indies. Feeling Sad For Rinku Singh#Rinkusingh #INDvsWI #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/9a0miu8pSs — KAPIL DEV TAMRAKAR 🇮🇳🚀 (@kapildevtamkr) July 5, 2023

Bro Seriously Bro , Wth is that why my man Rinku singh ain’t there 😭😭😭??? https://t.co/0XzK7PulF0 — Chinmay Shah (@chinmayshah28) July 5, 2023

Rinku Singh is the only player in history to win TWO matches off the last ball in the same IPL season. He averages 58 in FC and 53 in List-A cricket, they ignored him. Feeling for Rinku Singh. I just hope he isn’t another Sarfaraz Khan in Indian circuit 🥺💔💔 #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/m5jipdYdF3 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 5, 2023

Rinku Singh and jithesh Sharma isn’t part of India’s T20 squad for the series against West Indies. What a shame 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 #WIvIND #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/RKKETozioW — 👌👑🌟 (@superking1818) July 5, 2023

Feel for Rinku Singh. No place in the T20 setup vs West Indies after doing so well in IPL & domestic. Hoping he gets a place very soon. pic.twitter.com/oDrVTERc8X — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 5, 2023

Rinku Singh was the 9th highest top scorer of the IPL with 474 runs in 14 matches. On the other hand, Tilak Verma, Mumbai Indians’ talented batter got a maiden call-up in the T20I squad.

India’s T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

