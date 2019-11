Dream11 Team Predictions

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Dream11 Team Prediction Afghanistan U19 Tour of India 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, IN-Y vs AF-Y 4th ODI at Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground, Lucknow 9:00 AM IST:

The Ekana Cricket Stadium B will host the 4th ODI between India U19 and Afghanistan U19. The tradition of the pitch is expected to remain the same. Teams batting first at this venue have notched up in upwards of 230-plus and only once in the last 8 matches and teams have preferred chasing at this venue.

TOSS – The toss between India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 will take place at 8:30 AM IST on November 28.

Time: 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground, Lucknow

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – M Ishaq

Batsmen – Y Jaiswal (captain), T Varma (vice-captain), P Garg, R Zadran, I Mir

All-Rounders – D Joshi, S Ghafari

Bowlers – A Singh, C Rakshan, N Ahmed

IN-Y vs AF-Y Predicted XIs:

India U19: Priyam Garg (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Manav Suthar, Arjun Azad, Shashwat Rawat, Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Divyansh joshi, Kruthik Krishna (wicketkeeeper), CTL Rakshan

Afghanistan U19: Mohammad Ishaq (wicketkeeper), Abdul Rahman, Abid Mohammadi, Farhan Zakhil (captain), Sediqullah Atal, Arif Khan, Fazal Haq, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Rahmanullah, Noor Ahmad, Imran Mir

SQUADS:

India U19: Priyam Garg (c), Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vidyadhar Patil, Tilak Varma, Manav Suthar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arjun Azad, Shashwat Rawat, Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Divyansh Joshi, Kruthik Krishna, CTL Rakshan

Afghanistan U19: Mohammad Ishaq, Abdul Rahman, Abid Mohammadi, Farhan Zakhil (c), Sediqullah Atal, Arif Khan, Fazal Haq, Islam Zazai, Jamshid Khan, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Abidullah Taniwal, Asif Musazai, Rahmanullah, Noor Ahmad, Imran Mir

