Antigua & Barbuda: This is the third time in as many editions that India and Australia will be facing each other in an Under-19 World Cup knockout match. In 2018, Prithvi Shaw and co won the final. Two years later, Kartik Tyagi and the other quicks eliminated their opposition in the quarter-final. This time, though, it is the fixture in between: the semi-final. For India, the ride so far has been easy on the field but tough off it. However, considering Covid-19-enforced unavailability across the tournament, whichever XI has turned up for them has looked like a cohesive unit, with India’s opponents not quite able to expose any glaring weaknesses. With the bat, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Raj Bawa have put up big runs, although there remains plenty of promise in a line-up that bats deep and includes Rajvardhan Hangargekar. , the new-ball bowler who can hit the big shots, as he did during an unbeaten 39 from 17 balls featuring five sixes against Ireland. With ball in hand, Hangargekar and Ravi Kumar offer pace and swing, respectively. A trio of spinners led by left-armer Vicky Ostwal help put in the squeeze, while the more-than-handy part-timers Yash Dhull, Raghuvanshi and Harnoor Singh do the rest. This team effort gives India the best bowling average of 14.11 so far in this tournament, even as their batters have scored the most runs among sides which have batted at least four times. However, Australia’s campaign has been quite similar to India’s, with a dominant top order combining with a varied fast-bowling attack to take the side into the final four; the only exception, though, was their loss against a spin-heavy Sri Lanka, which India will be well aware of. Here are the details of when and where to watch India U19 vs Australia U19 match on online and on TV. Also Read - India to Take on Australia in Commonwealth Games Cricket Opener

When is the India U19 vs Australia U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup match ?

The India U19 vs Australia U19 match will take place on Wednesday, February 2 in India.

What is the timing of the India U19 vs Australia U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match ?

The India U19 vs Australia U19 match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Where is the India U19 vs Australia U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match being played?

The India U19 vs Australia U19 match will be played at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India U19 vs Australia U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match ?

The India U19 vs Australia U19 match will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the India U19 vs Australia U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match ?

The India U19 vs Australia U19 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.