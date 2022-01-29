Antigua & Barbuda: The Indian youth will be embarking upon a perilous war that awaits them at Antigua as they have been slated to play the quarterfinal of the U19 World Cup against the reigning champions, Bangladesh. They will be bolstered by the return of their first-string set who tested positive for the menacing Covid virus. They will be reprieved to reintroduce the likes of SK Rasheed, Aaradhya Yadav and their skipper, Yash Dhull. The captain played an impressive knock in the tournament opener against South Africa that provided the much-needed confidence to the Indian outfit after a triumph in the Asia Cup. This clash will be of significant importance, considering the vengeance underlines the preset of the contest. In the preceding edition of the tournament, Bangladesh emerged as the champions, pipping India in the final. Here are the details of when and where to watch India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match on online and on TV.Also Read - IN U-19 vs BD U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction ICC U-19 World Cup, Quarter-Final 2 match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's India vs Uganda at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at 6:30 PM IST Jan 29 Sat

When is the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup match ?

The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match will take place on Saturday, January 29 in India.

What is the timing of the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match ?

The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Where is the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match being played?

The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match will be played at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match ?

The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match ?

The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.