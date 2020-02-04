India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Potchefstroom Weather Update Live

Priyam Garg-led India Under 19 lock horns with their Pakistan counterparts at Potchefstroom on Tuesday for a spot in the finals and eyes would be on the weather to see if rain interrupts plays.

It would come as good news for fans that rain is not expected to disturb proceedings and a full 100 overs is on the cards.

It is expected to be sunny with temperatures hovering around the 26-30 mark throughout the day. The humidity according to Accuweather is expected to be 37 per cent.

Both sides are well-balanced which guarantees an exciting contest between the bat and the ball. India U19 beat Australia by 74 runs to enter the semis, whereas Pakistan beat Afghanistan by six wickets to set up the dream clash with the Garg-led side.

The last time the two met each other at this level was in the 2018 World Cup semi-final. In that match, Shubman Gill notched up an unbeaten century to set a 273-run total for India. In response, Pakistan was bowled out for a paltry 69 in 29.2 overs–their lowest total in the tournament’s history– as seamer Ishan Porel took a four-wicket haul.

The last time Pakistan U19 beat India was way back in 2010 at the U19 World Cup. The Rohail Nazir-led side will look to end their losing streak and also prevent India from reaching their third successive final at the U19 World Cup.

IN-U19 vs PK-U19 SQUADS

India U19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (C), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Vidyadhar Patil, Shubhang Hegde, Shashwat Rawat, Kumar Kushagra.

Pakistan U19: Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (wk/C), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abdul Bangalzai, Muhammad Shehzad, Arish Ali Khan.