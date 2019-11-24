Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team India Under-19 vs Afghanistan Under-19 Prediction Youth ODI Series – Cricket Tips For Today’s 2nd Match IN-Y vs AF-Y at Lucknow: India and Afghanistan will renew their rivalry on the cricket pitch when their Under-19 sides will face each other in the ongoing five-match Youth ODI series at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B ground, Lucknow. India are riding high on confidence after inflicting a morale-shattering loss to the Afghan colts in the first rubber of the series. A lot of hopes were on Afghanistan Under-19s coming into the series against India Under-19s considering how they performed in the U19 Asia Cup a couple of months ago. The visitors were rattled for just 171 runs as none of their players managed to convert their start. Mumbai all-rounder Yashasvi Jaiswal, who took two wickets, smashed an unbeaten 83-ball 108 to guide India home with 134 balls to spare and nine wickets in the bag. He struck 16 fours and four maximums during his knock.

TOSS – The toss between India Under-19 and Afghanistan Under-19 will take place at 8.30 AM (IST).

Time: 9 AM IST.

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kumar Kushagra

Batters – Yashasvi Jaiswal, Farhan Zakhil, Priyam Garg, Thakur Tilak Verma (C)

All-Rounders – Shafiqullah Ghafari (VC), Abid Mohammadi, Atharva Ankolekar

Bowlers – Kartik Tyagi, Vidyadhar Patil, Noor Ahmad

IN-Y vs AF-Y Probable Playing XIs

India Under-19s: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Arjun Azad, Priyam Garg (C), Shashwat Rawat, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Divyansh Joshi, Kartik Tyagi, Ravi Bishnoi, Atharva Ankolekar, Vidyadhar Patil.

Afghanistan Under-19s: Farhan Zakhil (C), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah, Asif Musazai, Abid Mohammadi, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Abidullah Taniwal, Jamshid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Rahman.

