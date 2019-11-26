Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team India Under-19 vs Afghanistan Under-19 Prediction Youth ODI Series – Cricket Tips For Today’s 3rd Match IN-Y vs AF-Y at Lucknow: In match no. 3 of the five-match Youth ODI Series, India Under-19 team will take on Afghanistan Under-19 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B ground, Lucknow on Tuesday. Carrying their winning momentum, the hosts took a 2-0 lead in the series with a 2-wicket win over Afghans on Sunday. Batting first for the second consecutive time in as many matches, the tourists managed only 188/9 in their quota of 50 overs. Abdul Rahman, batting at No.9, scored an unbeaten fifty. India started off the chase well but lost a flurry of wickets when the victory was less than 60 runs away. All-rounder Yashasvi Jaiswal, who batted at No.7 in this game, came to the rescue. He struck an unbeaten 27-ball 38 which included seven fours.

TOSS – The toss between India Under-19 and Afghanistan Under-19 will take place at 8.30 AM (IST).

Time: 9 AM IST.

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Ishaq

Batters – Sediqullah Atal, Tilak Varma, Shashwat Rawat, Priyam Garg (C)

All-Rounders – Shafiqullah Ghafari, Abid Mohammadi (VC), Atharva Ankolekar

Bowlers – CTL Rakshan, Vidyadhar Patil, Noor Ahmad

IN-Y vs AF-Y Probable Playing XIs

India Under-19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Arjun Azad, Priyam Garg (C), Shashwat Rawat, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Divyansh Joshi, Atharva Ankolekar, Manav Sutar, Vidyadhar Patil, CTL Rakshan.

Afghanistan Under-19: Farhan Zakhil (C), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah, Abid Mohammadi, Imran Mir, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Jamshid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Fazal Haq.

