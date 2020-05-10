India boxer Vikas Krishan has said competing in the pro-circuit has made him a lot stronger and promised an updated version of himself when he gets to represent his country at the Tokyo Olympics next year. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: Vande Bharat Mission Crew Can't Enter Noida From Delhi Without Test

"Just see my performance in the Olympics. It will be an updated version, totally different," Vikas told The Times of India.

"My training during my days in pro boxing was so tough that it has made me a lot stronger. In professional boxing, you have to hurt your opponent, only then is he going to stop. I can assure you that in the 69kg category there are very few to match my power. My speed and movement inside the ring have increased considerably," he added.

Vikas secured an Olympic quota earlier this year at the Asia/Oceania qualifiers in Amman (Jordan). He had made the final of the event but pulled out of the contest due to injury and settled for a silver

Since returning from the event, he has been confined indoors at his farmhouse in Haryana due to the coronavirus lockdown. With limited resources to train in such circumstances, Vikas says he’s managing as much as possible.

“I try to practice normally inside the house as much as possible. It’s not possible to do proper training inside the house. I mostly run in our farm fields. I am missing sparring and landing my punches,” he said.

Shedding more light on his regimen, the 28-year-old said,”My workout mostly involves abs-related exercises. The prime motive is to keep my core strength intact. I also do pushups, pull-ups and some body-weight training,”