New Delhi: India vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja is a doubtful starter for the ODI series against West Indies as the management is looking to give him rest from the 50-over matches as he has a niggle on his knee as reported by Cricbuzz.Also Read - KL Rahul Tests Positive For Covid-19, Likely To Miss West Indies Tour: Report

It has been learnt from sources within BCCI that the 33-year all-rounder will be rested for the entire ODI series as the management won’t take any sort of risk with his knee. He is expected to be fit on time before the 5-match T20I series, which starts from July 29th. Also Read - WI vs IND 1st ODI: Nicholas Pooran-led Side Biggest Concern Is Their Batting Reckons Ian Bishop

There is a chance that the management will not go onto name a deputy for Shikhar Dhawan and might give the responsibility to Rahul Dravid to make the call. Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja on Cusp of Becoming Highest Indian Wicket-Taker Against West Indies Ahead of 1st ODI

In the recently concluded series against England, Jadeja scored 104 in the 5th Test and has been contributing on a consistent basis on the field for his nation.

On 9th July, Ravindra Jadeja grabbed the headlines when he deleted all his Chennai Super Kings posts on Instagram, sparking speculations that in the 2023 season, the flamboyant Indian all-rounder will no longer play for the 4-time IPL winners. He has not till now given the exact reasons but an official of CSK has cleared the air later on that that it was a personal call taken by Jadeja as nothing is wrong between the two parties.

ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

T20Is squad:Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.