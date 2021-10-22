Edgbaston: England and Wales Cricket Board and Board of Control for Cricket in India has come into an agreement regarding the cancelled 5th Test Match, as both the teams will lock horns for the rescheduled Test match in Edgbaston in July next year.Also Read - Actresses Surbhi Jyoti, Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli go Gaga Sporting Team India's T20 World Cup Jersey of Virat Kohli

"Due to the complexities in the schedule, the fixture cannot be staged at Emirates Old Trafford owing to clashes with pre-planned events at the venue, which will leave insufficient time to prepare a Test pitch," the ECB explained in a media release.

The 5th Test which was scheduled to take place in Manchester was called off due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the India team. Virat Kohli and Co. led the series by 2-1.

ECB CEO, Tom Harrison is pleased to have get the series back on track.

“We are very pleased that we have reached an agreement with BCCI to creating a fitting end to what has been a brilliant series so far,” Harrison said in a media release.

“I’m very grateful to all the venues involved for the cooperation they’ve shown in allowing us to reschedule this match. I’d also like to thank Cricket South Africa for their support and understanding to allow these changes to be possible. We would like to apologise again to fans for the disruption and disappointment of September events. We know it was a day that so many had planned long in advance.”

“We recognise that accommodating this extra match means a tighter schedule for the white ball series. We will continue to manage our players’ welfare and workloads through next year while we also continue to seek the optimum schedule for fans, players and our partners across the game.’’

“I am delighted that the England-India Test series will now have its rightful conclusion. The four Test matches were riveting, and we needed a fitting finale,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said.

“The BCCI recognizes and respects the traditional form of the game and is also mindful of its role and obligations towards fellow Board Members. In the last two months, both BCCI and the ECB have been engaged in discussions and our efforts were aimed at finding a suitable window. I thank the ECB for their understanding and patience in finding an amicable solution,” Shah added.

Revised Dates and venues

Rescheduled 5th LV= Insurance Test v India: Edgbaston – 1 – 5 July

Vitality IT20 Series v India

1st Vitality IT20: Ageas Bowl – 7 July

2nd Vitality IT20: Edgbaston – 9 July

3rd Vitality IT20: Trent Bridge – 10 July

Royal London Series v India

1st Royal London ODI: Kia Oval – 12 July

2nd Royal London ODI: Lord’s – 14 July

3rd Royal London ODI: Emirates Old Trafford – 17 July