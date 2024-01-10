Home

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I at Mohali May Get Cancelled Due to Fog, Dew; Check Weather Forecast

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I at Mohali Weather: Poor visibility may cancel game.

Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I, Mohali

Mohali: As harsh as it may sound, the much-awaited opening T20I between India and Afghanistan, set to take place on Thursday, may get cancelled. It is not rain that is going to play spoilsport, but the cold wave in the northern part of India. With it being the winter season, the mercury levels are low – to make things worse – there is fog and dew to contend with as well. Traditionally, the northern part of the country does not stage cricket matches during the winter season. Despite the floodlights there in place, the game may get cancelled due to poor visibility.

PCA hosts matches during winters, but they are during the day time. But, the game between India and Afghanistan, is set to start at 7:00 PM IST.

The PCA management is ready to combat dew on the pitch. Head curator Rakesh Kumar said: “PCA has been hosting domestic matches in the winter but they are held during the day. Thankfully, the fog has lessened in the last two-three days. As far as dew is concerned, we will be using Aspa chemical on the ground from today to keep the dew away. It is a wetting agent and has been successfully used in the past.”

