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India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Match Live Score: Hashmatullah Shahidi wins the toss, Afghans to bat first

India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Match Live Score: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi has won the toss and elected to bat first in final game in Chennai.

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India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI is set to take place in Chennai on Saturday. (Image: AI)

India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Match Live Score: Shubman Gill will eyeing to complete his maiden whitewash as Team India ODI captain when he faces Afghanistan in the third and final match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Indians have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after their massive 170-run win in the last match in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The home team could make multiple changes in the playing 11 with the series already in the bag. Pacer Harshit Rana has been added to the ODI squad ahead of the Chennai clash and could come into the side at the expense of Arshdeep Singh.

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has also regained his fitness after missing the second ODI match while Harsh Dubey could return to the side after being dropped for the second game in Lucknow.

The Indians have never lost to Afghanistan in ODI cricket with six wins to their name and only one tie back in 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai.

India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd ODI match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer/ KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav/Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Harshit Rana

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi/Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai/Bilal Sami, Rashid Khan, Nangeyala Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem

India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd ODI Match Live Score and Updates HERE –