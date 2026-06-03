India vs Afghanistan 2026 One-off Test: Full squads, TV timing, Live streaming, Venue and all you need to know

Shubman Gill-led Team India will take on Afghanistan in the one-off Test match in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, starting on Saturday.

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Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant at a training session in Mullanpur on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

India vs Afghanistan 2026 One-off Test: Shubman Gill’s Indian cricket team will change gears after a couple of months of action-packed IPL 2026 as they will dive into white-ball cricket with a one-off Test against Afghanistan beginning at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, from Saturday. The game will not be a part of the World Test Championships 2025-27 season with no points on offer for either teams.

It will be the first time that Team India will be taking on neighbours Afghanistan in a Test match in 8 years. The last game between the two sides took place in June 2018 in Bengaluru which the Indians won by massive innings and 262 runs under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. It was Afghanistan’s first-ever multi-day match since getting Test match status from the ICC.

The Indian Test squad have already arrived in Chandigarh for the Test match, which begins on Saturday. Skipper Shubman Gill, his deputy KL Rahul apart from wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy were the first to arrive in the city for the Test match.

It will be India’s first Test since their 2-0 home series defeat to South Africa last year. The one-off Test will serve as an important build-up for India as they gear up for upcoming overseas assignments in Sri Lanka and New Zealand later this year on the WTC calendar.

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One of the cricketers in line to make a debut for India in the one-off Test could be Vidarbha and Sunrisers Hyderabad left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey, picked in place of experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. “If you ask any cricketer, he will say that he wants to play for India and play for a long time. But instead of thinking too far ahead, I prefer to focus on what is in my hands, one game at a time.

“If I am playing an IPL game today, my focus is on what I can do better today. If I am playing for India tomorrow, I will focus on what more I can do for my team, rather than thinking about playing for the next 10 years. I don’t want to think too far ahead about playing the 2027 World Cup or winning the WTC for India. I just want to stay in the present and do the best I can with what is in my hands,” Dubey told JioStar.

Back to Test Cricket #TeamIndia hits the nets as the red ball grind gets underway ahead of the #INDvAFG Test @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/bD3z1osQcB — BCCI (@BCCI) June 3, 2026

Here is all you need to know about the India vs Afghanistan 2026 one-off Test…

When is India vs Afghanistan 2026 one-off Test going to take place?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 one-off Test will be played between June 6 and 10, 2026.

Where will India vs Afghanistan 2026 one-off Test take place?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 one-off Test will take place at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

How can I watch India vs Afghanistan 2026 one-off Test LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 one-off Test will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs Afghanistan 2026 one-off Test live streaming in India?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 one-off Test will be available for live streaming on JioStar website and app.

India vs Afghanistan 2026 one-off Test Squads

India: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel (WK)

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmanullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafudin Ashraf, Nangyal Kharotai, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Zia Sharifi, Saleem Safi