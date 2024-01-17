Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • India Vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Runs Into History Books, Becomes First-Ever Men’s T20I To Go Into Double Super Over

India Vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Runs Into History Books, Becomes First-Ever Men’s T20I To Go Into Double Super Over

The Indian men’s cricket team maintain their unbeaten run in Super Overs in T20Is. Before Thursday, India defeated New Zealand twice via Super Overs in 2020.

Published: January 17, 2024 11:53 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

India vs Afghanistan Super Over, IND vs AFG Super Over, Double Super Over In Cricket, Double Super Over in Men’s cricket, What is a Super Over in Cricket, What is a Double Super Over in Cricket, Live India vs Afghanistan, Live IND vs AFG 3rd T20I, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score, Live Score India vs Afghanistan, Live India vs Afghanistan, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Live Score, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score, Live India vs Afghanistan, India vs Afghanistan Live, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Score, India vs Afghanistan Latest Cricket Score, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Live Cricket Updates, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Live Score, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Live Blog, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Free Score, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Free Streaming, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Free Latest Score, Rohit Sharma, Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi,
India whitewashed Afghanistan 3-0 in the T20I series.

Bengaluru: The India vs Afghanistan third match on Wednesday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium became the first-ever men’s T20I to go into a double Super Over in history of the game. After putting 212/4, thanks to a 190-run stand between Rohit Sharma (121 not out) and Rinku Singh (69 not out), India managed to restrict Afghanistan to 212/6 in 20 overs, forcing the match to a Super Over. But the drama didn’t end there. Batting first, Afghanistan put on 16 runs before restricting the hosts to the same score, forcing the game to go into another Super Over. In the second, India batter first and put on 11 runs, leaving 12 runs for Afghanistan to chase. But leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi did the star turn as the Lucknow Super Giants cricket picked up two wickets in three balls to help India whitewash the opponents 3-0. Earlier India had won the first two games of the series quite comfortably.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.