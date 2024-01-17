Home

India Vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Runs Into History Books, Becomes First-Ever Men’s T20I To Go Into Double Super Over

The Indian men’s cricket team maintain their unbeaten run in Super Overs in T20Is. Before Thursday, India defeated New Zealand twice via Super Overs in 2020.

India whitewashed Afghanistan 3-0 in the T20I series.

Bengaluru: The India vs Afghanistan third match on Wednesday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium became the first-ever men’s T20I to go into a double Super Over in history of the game. After putting 212/4, thanks to a 190-run stand between Rohit Sharma (121 not out) and Rinku Singh (69 not out), India managed to restrict Afghanistan to 212/6 in 20 overs, forcing the match to a Super Over. But the drama didn’t end there. Batting first, Afghanistan put on 16 runs before restricting the hosts to the same score, forcing the game to go into another Super Over. In the second, India batter first and put on 11 runs, leaving 12 runs for Afghanistan to chase. But leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi did the star turn as the Lucknow Super Giants cricket picked up two wickets in three balls to help India whitewash the opponents 3-0. Earlier India had won the first two games of the series quite comfortably.

