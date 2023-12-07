Home

India Vs Afghanistan, ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs AFG Cricket Match

India are the most successful side in ACC U-19 Asia Cup, having won the title eight times.

All the captains of ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 pose for a picture. (Image: ACC)

New Delhi: India will be aiming for their ninth ACC U-19 Asia Cup title when the defending champions take on Afghanistan in the campaign opener at the ICC Academy Oval 1 in Dubai on Friday in a Group A tie. The India vs Afghanistan match starts at 11 AM IST. The matches will be played in 50-over format.

India are the most successful team in the competition. The Boys in Blue won the title seven times while sharing the trophy once with Pakistan as the final game ended in a tie. Afghanistan are the only other team to have lifted the title in 2017 when they beat Pakistan.

Punjab’s Uday Saharan has been named the captain of India. Naseer Khan Maroof Khil will lead Afghanistan in the tournament.

When and where will India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 match will be played?

The India vs Afghanistan match in ACC U-19 Asia Cup will be played at ICC Academy Oval 1 in Dubai from 11 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 match in India?

Unfortunately, no television channels will broadcast India vs Afghanistan match in ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 live in India.

Where can one get India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 match live streaming?

Live streaming of India vs Afghanistan match in ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 will be available on Asian Cricket Council (ACC) YouTube channel.

Squads:

India U-19: Uday Saharan (c), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Ahmed Khan, Aradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Saumy Pandey, Abishek Murugan, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda

Afghanistan U-19: Naseer Khan Maroof Khil (c), Wafiullah Tarakhil, Jamshid Zadran, Khalid Taniwal, Akram Mohammadzai, Sohail Khan Zurmati, Rahimullah Zurmati, Noman Shah Agha Agha, Mohammad Younus Zadran, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Wahidullah Zadran, Bashir Ahmad Afghan, Faridoon Dawoodzai and Khalel Khalel Ahmad

