India vs Afghanistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming

Kolkata: The Indian national team's AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers campaign got off to an ideal start with a commanding win over Cambodia. They sit in first place in Group D after the opening round of matches, but the journey to qualification is still far from finished. India still have two games to play and next up is a hungry Afghanistan side. The Lions of Khorasan are 'gunning for revenge', as per head coach Anoush Dastgir. After suffering a shocking loss to Hong Kong, Afghanistan will be determined to get a result here. Igor Stimac's men can't expect an easy ride at all against Afghanistan and will have to put their best foot forward to grind out another win.

When is the India vs Afghanistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers match ?

The India vs Afghanistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers match will take place on Saturday, June 11.

What is the timing of India vs Afghanistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers match?

The India vs Afghanistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers match will kickstart at 8.30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Afghanistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers match being played?

The India vs Afghanistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers match will be played at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Afghanistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers match?

The India vs Afghanistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers match will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Bengali, Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 3.

Where can you live stream the India vs Afghanistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers match?

The India vs Afghanistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.