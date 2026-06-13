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India vs Afghanistan 2026 1st ODI Match Live Score: Shubman Gill’s side eye winning start in Dharamshala

India vs Afghanistan 2026 1st ODI Match Live Score: Team India will begin a first-ever ODI bilateral series against Afghanistan at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday.

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India vs Afghanistan first ODI will take place in Dharamshala on Saturday. (Image: AI)

India vs Afghanistan 2026 1st ODI Match Live Score: Shubman Gill’s Team India will look to keep their unbeaten record in 50-over cricket against Afghanistan intact when the two sides face off in a three-match ODI series beginning at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday. It will be the first-ever bilateral ODI series between the two Asian rivals.

The Indians will be missing the services of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya in the ODI series due to injuries while pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested. Former India captain Rohit Sharma barely managed to get fit for the series after injuring his hamstring in the IPL 2026 season.

Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan team will be boosted by the addition veteran leg-spinner Rashid Khan to the ODI squad, after he had missed the one-off Test in Mullanpur which ended earlier this week.

The Afghans have never managed to beat India in an ODI match in their history and the visitors will be keen on changing this record in Dharamshala on Saturday.

India vs Afghanistan 2026 1st ODI match Predicted 11

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav/Gurnoor Brar

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mohammad Saleem, AM Ghazanfar, Ziaur Rahman

India vs Afghanistan 2026 1st ODI Match Live Scores and Updates HERE –