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India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma gets Indians off to flyer after Yashasvi Jaiswal wicket

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Afghan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second ODI at Lucknow on Wednesday.

Written by: Devadyuti Das Edited by: Devadyuti Das
Updated: June 17, 2026 1:55 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan
India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI match will take place in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Image: AI)

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Team India will look to continue their winning run against Afghanistan as they face off in the second game of the three-match series at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. After a seven-wicket win in the rain-hit first ODI in Dharamshala, a win in Lucknow will give the home side an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Shubman Gill’s side are already missing the services of star cricketers Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya in the series due to injuries but youngsters like Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey were impressive on the ODI debut in Dharamshala.

Read more: IND vs AFG Live Streaming Info, 2nd ODI Match: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Captain Gill led the way with a brilliant 84 not out to guide home the Indians after Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s blazing century. The hosts will be hoping for a much more disciplined bowling performance in the second game in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The Indians have never lost an ODI match to Afghanistan with four wins and one tied game so far and will be looking keep their unbeaten record intact.

India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd ODI match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav/Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem, Ziaur Rahman

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Match Live Scores and Updates HERE –

Follow updates here:

  • Jun 17, 2026 1:55 PM IST

    India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Match Live Score: FOUR! The runs are flowing now. Indian skipper smashed Allah Ghazanfar for three boundaries in his third over as 14 runs come in 5th over of the innings. Gill has moved along to 18 in 10 balls, Rohit Sharma is batting on 18 off 11 balls.
    India are 42 for 1 in 5 overs vs Afghanistan

  • Jun 17, 2026 1:50 PM IST

    India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Match Live Score: SIX! Rohit Sharma goes bang as he smashes back-to-back sixes off wicket-taker Mohammad Saleem to move along to 17. Skipper Shubman Gill is batting on 5.
    India are 28 for 1 in 4 overs vs Afghanistan

  • Jun 17, 2026 1:46 PM IST

    India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Match Live Score: FOUR! Indian captain Shubman Gill gets off the mark with a boundary off Allah Ghazanfar with a beautiful cover drive. Gill moves on to 5 and Rohit Sharma is also batting on 5 after the early fall of Yashasvi Jaiswal’s wicket.
    India are 15 for 1 in 3 overs vs Afghanistan

  • Jun 17, 2026 1:40 PM IST

    India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Match Live Score: WICKET! Yashasvi Jaiswal falls for only 4, caught by Nangeyalia Kharote off Mohammad Saleem. The Afghan pacer strikes back after conceding a couple of boundaries in the over. Indians have lost an early wicket with Shubman Gill joining Rohit Sharma in the middle, who is batting on 4.
    India are 9 for 1 in 2 overs vs Afghanistan

  • Jun 17, 2026 1:33 PM IST

    India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal opens the batting with Rohit Sharma and Afghans open the bowling with off-spinner Allah Ghazanfar. Will this gamble pay off for the visitors?

  • Jun 17, 2026 1:12 PM IST

    India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Afghanistan are also forced to make a couple of changes with Mohammad Nabi ill and Azamatullah Omarzai injured. Bilal Sami comes in and Darwish Rasooli makes his debut for the side. Here is Afghanistan’s Playing 11…
    Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Darwish Rasooli, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami

  • Jun 17, 2026 1:10 PM IST

    India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Team India have made three changes with Prince Yadav making his debut and Kuldeep Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal alsoi coming in. Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey and Prasidh Krishna miss out. Here is India’s playing 11…
    Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

  • Jun 17, 2026 1:04 PM IST

    India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi has won the toss and elected to field first. “We want to bowl first. The wicket looks fresh. I think it’ll be turning in the first innings. In the last game, we played really well, we really missed the big partnerships,” Shahidi said at the toss.

  • Jun 17, 2026 12:57 PM IST

    India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Match Live Score: We’ll have another debutant in Lucknow for Team India. Lucknow Super Giants pacer Prince Yadav has been handed his maiden cap by Shreyas Iyer aheadof the toss. Will Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey retain their berths in the second ODI today?

  • Jun 17, 2026 12:54 PM IST

    India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Captains Shubman Gill and Hashmatullah Shahidi will be out in the middle soon. The toss is set to take place at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow at 1pm IST.

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About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a senior sports editor with two decades of expertise in the media landscape. Based in New Delhi, Devadyuti has been a fixture in sports reporting since 2005, specializing in Internati ... Read More

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