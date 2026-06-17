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India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma gets Indians off to flyer after Yashasvi Jaiswal wicket

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Afghan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second ODI at Lucknow on Wednesday.

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India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI match will take place in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Image: AI)

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India 51/1 (6.4) Run Rate: (Current: 7.65) Last Wicket: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Nangeyalia Kharote b Mohammad Saleem 4 (9) - 9/1 in 1.6 Over Rohit Sharma 22 * (14) 1x4, 2x6 Shubman Gill (C) 23 (16) 5x4, 0x6 AM Ghazanfar (3.3-1-22-0) * Bilal Sami (1-0-7-0)

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Team India will look to continue their winning run against Afghanistan as they face off in the second game of the three-match series at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. After a seven-wicket win in the rain-hit first ODI in Dharamshala, a win in Lucknow will give the home side an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Shubman Gill’s side are already missing the services of star cricketers Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya in the series due to injuries but youngsters like Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey were impressive on the ODI debut in Dharamshala.

Captain Gill led the way with a brilliant 84 not out to guide home the Indians after Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s blazing century. The hosts will be hoping for a much more disciplined bowling performance in the second game in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The Indians have never lost an ODI match to Afghanistan with four wins and one tied game so far and will be looking keep their unbeaten record intact.

India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd ODI match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav/Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem, Ziaur Rahman

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Match Live Scores and Updates HERE –