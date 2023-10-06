Home

Live Streaming Of India Vs Afghanistan: How To Watch IND vs AFG Asian Games 2023 Men’s Cricket Final

India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2023 Men's Cricket Final: Ruturaj Gaikwad's men start favourites for gold medal.

The Indian cricket team start favourites against Afghanistan in Asian Games 2023 men's cricket final. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Indian men’s cricket team is on the cusp of history as they start favourites for the Asian Games gold medal against Afghanistan in the final on Saturday at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou. Led by young Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Indian team have been at their dominating best in the tournament so far.

Seeded directly in the quarterfinals, India started their Asian Games 2023 campaign with a 23-win over Nepal, thanks to a century from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. In the semifinal against Bangladesh, the Men in Blue made a mockery of an inexperienced Bangladesh with a nine-wicket win. R Sai Kishore starred with the ball for India while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma got some runs under their belt during a below-par chase.

On the other hand, Afghanistan are coming into this game after beating Sri Lanka (quarterfinals) and Pakistan (semifinals). Led by senior team Gulabdin Naib, Afghanistan will be a tough challenge for India on Saturday.

India vs Afghanistan Head-To-Head

India have faced Afghanistan only four times in men’s T20Is, winning on all occasions.

When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2023 men’s cricket final?

The India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2023 men’s cricket final will be played at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field on Saturday at 11:30 AM IST.

Which channels will live telecast India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2023 men’s cricket final?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Asian Games 2023. The India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2023 men’s cricket final can be seen live on all Sony Sports Channels.

Where to get live streaming of India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2023 men’s cricket final?

Live streaming of India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2023 men’s cricket final will be available on Sony LIV.

