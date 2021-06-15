India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in India

In one of the most-awaited clashes of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for football fans in India – India will lock horns against Afghanistan on Tuesday evening at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium Stadium. Goal-machine Sunil Chhetri will look to add to his tally and enter the all-time top 10 scorers' list as a buoyant India meet Afghanistan in the joint 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers. While the Indian team needs just a draw from their final game against Afghanistan to secure a place in the third round of AFC Asian Cup qualifiers after Oman defeated Afghanistan 2-1 on Friday, a hat-trick for Chhetri will see him equal the iconic Pele in terms of numbers of goals scored in the international arena. The 36-year-old is also just one goal off entering the all-time top-10 list of goal-scorers, something he can easily achieve against Afghanistan, if not a hat-trick. A Chhetri-inspired India ended their winless run in international football when the captain struck a brace against Bangladesh in their previous outing.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Afghanistan live football match online in India.

When is India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match?

The India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will take place on Tuesday, May 14 in India.

What are the timings of India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match?

The India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match being played?

The India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will be played at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match?

The India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi in India.

Where can you live stream the India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match?

The India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match live streaming will be available on the Disney Hotstar app and JIOTV.

IND vs AFGH Predicted Playing XIs

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Rahul Bheke, Adil Khan, Bipin Singh, Udanta Singh, Glan Martins, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.

Afghanistan: Ovays Azizi, Masih Sanghani, Haroon Amiri, David Najem, Hassan Amin, Milad Intezar, Omid Popalzay, Mustafa Zazai, Naeem Rahimi, Faysal Shayesteh, Amredin Sherifi.