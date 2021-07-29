Highlights India vs Argentina Hockey Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics (India 3-1 Argentina Full Time)

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our hockey coverage of IND vs ARG, Highlights & Updates Tokyo Olympics Hockey Match Live between India and Argentina which is being played at the Oi Hockey Stadium, North Pitch. The final quarter was played with a very high tempo and the scoreline doesn't suggest how close that match was. The Argentines came back in the final quarter and equalised through a penalty corner but India didn't succumb under pressure. In fact, they rose to the occasion and delivered the final punch in the dying moments of the last quarter. With little over two minutes left, Vivek Sagar Prasad got his name in the scoresheet and Harmanpreet Singh wth the final goal ensured that India qualified to the quarters with a game in hand. India 3-1 Argentina FULL TIME

Earlier, India got the goal they were looking for in the third quarter. Great pressure created by the Indians by earning back to back penalty corners and Varun Kumar converted one of those into a goal. India 1-0 Argentina at the end of third quarter.

India were still looking for that opening goal at the end of the first half. Although India had dominated possession in the first half, Argentina had been really tight in their defence. Ended goalless in the first half. India 0-0 Argentina at half-time. The Men in Blue were more aggressive out of the two sides, and had won as many as 7 circle penetration but had nothing to show in terms of results. Argentina had defended well in the first quarter. India looked calm and composed but failed to find a way to score in the second quarter.

India Squad: P.R. Sreejesh (GK); Manpreet Singh (C), Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh