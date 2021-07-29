Live India vs Argentina Hockey Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics (India 3-1 Argentina Quarter 4)

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our hockey coverage of IND vs ARG, Live Score and Updates Tokyo Olympics Hockey Match Live between India and Argentina which is being played at the Oi Hockey Stadium, North Pitch. India have got the goal they were looking for in the third quarter. Great pressure created by the Indians by earning back to back penalty corners and Varun Kumar converted one of those into a goal. India 1-0 Argentina at the end of third quarter.

India still looking for that opening goal at the end of the first half. Although India have dominated possession in the first half, Argentina have been really tight in the defence. With all to play for in the second half, India would look to convert their attacks into a goal. Still goalless in the first half. India 0-0 Argentina at half-time.

India have the aggressor of the two sides, having won as many as 7 circle penetration but nothing to show in terms of results. Argentina have defended well in the first quarter. India, so far have looked calm and composed but need to find a way to score in the second quarter. At the moment both teams locked at 0-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Having registered a comprehensive 3-0 win over Spain, the Indian men’s hockey team will look to keep the momentum going when they take on defending Olympic champions Argentina in their fourth match of the Tokyo Olympics at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

The world No. 4 side, which kick-started their Olympics campaign with a 3-2 win over New Zealand, went down against Australia (1-7) in their second match at the quadrennial Games. However, the Manpreet Singh-led side bounced back from the result in convincing fashion against Spain to register their second win in Tokyo and climbed up to the second spot in Pool A.

India Squad: P.R. Sreejesh (GK); Manpreet Singh (C), Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh