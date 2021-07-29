Live India vs Argentina Hockey Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics (India 0-0 Argentina)

Hello and welcome to our hockey coverage of IND vs ARG, Live Score and Updates Tokyo Olympics Hockey Match Live between India and Argentina which is being played at the Oi Hockey Stadium, North Pitch.

Having registered a comprehensive 3-0 win over Spain, the Indian men’s hockey team will look to keep the momentum going when they take on defending Olympic champions Argentina in their fourth match of the Tokyo Olympics at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Thursday. Also Read - PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt Live Streaming: Preview, Prediction - Where to Watch Sindhu vs Blichfeldt - All You Need to Know About Tokyo Olympics 2020 Round-of-16 Match

The world No. 4 side, which kick-started their Olympics campaign with a 3-2 win over New Zealand, went down against Australia (1-7) in their second match at the quadrennial Games. However, the Manpreet Singh-led side bounced back from the result in convincing fashion against Spain to register their second win in Tokyo and climbed up to the second spot in Pool A. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020 HIGHLIGHTS, Day 6 Updates: Boxer Pooja Rani One Win Away From Medal; Deepika Kumari, PV Sindhu Reach Respective Pre-Quarters

India Squad: P.R. Sreejesh (GK); Manpreet Singh (C), Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh