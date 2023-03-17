Home

India vs Australia, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch Online

India vs Australia 2023 ODIs: All matches of the ODI series between Australia and hosts India will have a live broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

India vs Australia, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) In the year in which they will host the 50-overs World Cup, India restart their preparations for the mega event in the hectic year with three One-day Internationals (ODIs) against Australia, the first of which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Friday.

While Australia are still sweating over the availability of opener David Warner, who had suffered a concussion and hairline fracture in his elbow during the Test series, the team management will be keenly awaiting the return from a layoff by Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh, who could be in the scheme of things for the World Cup.

How to watch India vs Australia ODI series in India?

All matches of the ODI series between Australia and hosts India will have a live broadcast live on the Star Sports network. The live streaming of India vs Australia ODI matches will be available on Hotstar.

India’s squad for ODI series: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia’s squad for ODI series: Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

