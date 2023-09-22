Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI 1st ODI: Spotlight on Ashwin Ahead of ODI WC
live

LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI 1st ODI: Spotlight on Ashwin Ahead of ODI WC

IND vs AUS 2023 ODI LIVE Updates: Catch all the latest updates as India get ready for the Australian challenge ahead of ODI World Cup 2023. 

Updated: September 22, 2023 7:42 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

IND vs AUS 2023 ODI LIVE Updates: Catch all the latest updates of the India-Australia three-match series. India Squad, India Cricket Team, India Squad for ODIs vs Australia, India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus, Ind vs Aus ODIs, Ind vs Aus ODIs schedule, Ind vs Aus ODIs venues, Ind vs Aus ODIs timings, Ind vs Aus ODIs squads, Ind vs Aus ODIs playing XIs, Indian Cricket Team, BCCI, BCCI News, BCCI Schedule, Team India, Cricket News, Ravi Ashwin
India vs Australia ODI's

LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI Series

Days after the Asia Cup glory, the Indian team will lock horns with Australia in a three-match ODI series. It would be KL Rahul who will lead the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Not just Rohit, even Virat Kohli and a couple of other players have been given rest. The players who have been rested would join the side in the third and the final ODI. In this space, we will provide you with all the build-up and let us remind you that there would be a Team India press conference in the evening today.

Trending Now

Also Read:

Live Updates

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>