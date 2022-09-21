Mohali: How many runs are enough runs? This would be the most important question for India coach Rahul Dravid and his team after the bowlers failed to defend 208 runs on home turf against Australia in the first of three T20 Internationals, at the I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday night. With Hardik Pandya displaying scintillating batting and KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav blasting away at the Aussie bowling, the Indians had, after a long while, a real target to defend but the bowling unit, especially the frontline bowlers, were all over the park in their efforts and as a result, Australia went one-up in the series with relative ease. Not just the bowling, even the fielding and the usage of TV replays raised questions, and few were answered.Also Read - Hardik Pandya Feels Jasprit Bumrah Should Get Enough Time After Injury, Says Him Not Being There Makes Big Difference

India were sent in to bat and even though they once more saw only one of the top three really coming good, there was enough coming down the order to give them a 200-plus score in a match that really matters (the last such occasion was the dead rubber against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup). Also Read - IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Australia Beat India By 4 Wickets To Take 1-0 Lead In 3-match Series

KL Rahul, whose form has been under constant scrutiny for a while now, finally found his rhythm. Thereafter, Yadav and Pandya added some exhilarating batting as India surged from strength to strength, culminating with three consecutive sixes off the last three balls of their inning by Pandya to take them to 208/6. One would have assumed that this would be something worth defending, but the only decent bowling effort came from Axar Patel, even as all the other World Cup candidates – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and not least, Yuzvendra Chahal, were all at sea against the sustained Australian attack. Also Read - IND vs AUS 1st T20 Highlights: Wade's Blitz Powers Australia To Emphatic 4-wicket Win

Take stock of the Indian bowling. Bhuvneshwar went for 13 runs an over, Chahal for 12.6, Harshal Patel for 12.3 and Pandya for 11. Compare this to Axar Patel’s spell – 3/17 off four overs at 4.3 runs an over. Then, of course, there was Umesh Yadav. Two wickets for him, but at the cost of 27 runs in just two overs!

Why was Yadav playing? He is not a candidate for the T20 World Cup, not even in the reserves. Any reason why one of the other reserves could not be fielded if Jasprit Bumrah was not available? Also, is there any clarity on Bumrah? This bowling attack needs him, desperately. But all we know is that his isn’t in the XI, and replaced by a late call-up for Mohammad Shami.

The batting was sensational. Pandya was in a zone while Rahul found some form. Yadav is the paramount improviser in this side now. But the bowling was abysmal, the fielding unflattering. As for the use of DRS, Cameron Green got away when he was dead LBW, but no one asked. His 61 off 30 balls was telling.

Problems galore in the bowling, which is now the big question instead of the batting. Hopefully some things will be sorted out before it is too late.