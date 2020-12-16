Adelaide Pitch

With under 24 hours to go for the much-awaited first Test between India and Australia, Cricket Australia has taken to Twitter on the eve of the match and shared the first look of the strip that would be used. Going by the first look, it seems to have a green tinge, but nothing alarming from a batsman’s point of view. Bowlers would love to run in hard and bowl fast as the pitch would have something for them. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 2020-21, 1st Test Adelaide: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Today's Match Online And on TV

Both sides have good, world-class pacers and hence it could be a mouthwatering battle to see seamers ruling the roost in a batsman’s world. The greenish tinge on the wicket will also help the bowlers keep the shine on the Pink ball, which could give nightmares to batsmen. Also Read - Australia vs India at 1st Test Adelaide: Head-to-Head Record in Pink-Ball D/N Test Between AUS vs IND

Head-to-Head at Adelaide

India has won only two out of 12 Test matches played overall against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. They have lost seven games with three clashes ending up as drawn encounters. The Indian team has a W/L percentage of 0.285, which is certainly not an impressive statistic. Also Read - Australia vs India 2020-21: Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Starc to Nathan Lyon vs Cheteshwar Pujara, Key Battles Expected During Pink-Ball Test at Adelaide

Pink-Ball Record

The game at the Adelaide Oval will be a pink-ball Test, a format which the hosts enjoy a great record in. The Australian team is unbeaten in the pink-ball version of the longest format of the game. The Indian team is similarly yet to register a defeat, having played their maiden encounter in the format last year against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Likely playing XIs

Australia: Matthew Wade, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green/Shaun Marsh, Time Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.