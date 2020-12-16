India vs Australia 1st Test Adelaide

Virat Kohli-led India will lock horns with hosts Australia at Adelaide on Thursday for the first Test of the four-match series. The Test opener is set to be a day-night affair and would be played with the pink ball. Both sides look formidable as they possess star players – but it has always been about the nerves and who handles it best – when the modern-day rivals clash. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 2020-21, 1st Test Adelaide: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Today's Match Online And on TV

All in all, after a mouthwatering limited-overs series, the Tests promise a lot more in terms of quality and it would be fascinating from the perspective of the fans to see two tough teams battle it out. Also Read - India vs Australia 1st Test 17 Dec 2020: First Look of Adelaide Pitch Ahead of Pink-Ball D/N Test

India vs Australia 1st Test Weather Forecast

The weather on Thursday is going to be cloudy but there are no chances of rain and the temperature would remain around 20-25 degrees Celcius on most days of the Test. The humidity would be around 50 per cent-mark which would make it comfortable for the players in the middle. Also Read - Australia vs India at 1st Test Adelaide: Head-to-Head Record in Pink-Ball D/N Test Between AUS vs IND

India vs Australia 1st Test Pitch

The Adelaide strip has a green tinge, but nothing alarming from a batsman’s point of view. Bowlers would love to run in hard and bowl fast as the pitch would have something for them.

India vs Australia 1st Test Toss

The team winning the toss would in all probability look to bat first to set the pace of the match. It could go either way as the pitch would offer something for the pacers early on. All in all, a good toss to lose.

India vs Australia 1st Test Fantasy Team

Wicketkeeper: Tim Paine

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith

All-rounders: R Ashwin

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

India vs Australia 1st Test LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

TV Broadcast: The contest can be watched live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 in India.

Online Streaming: India vs Australia 1st Test match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

India vs Australia 1st Test Likely playing XIs

Australia: Matthew Wade, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green/Shaun Marsh, Time Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

India vs Australia 1st Test Full Squads

Australia: Joe Burns, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, David Warner, Marcus Haris, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Tim Paine (c), Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.