In the unfortunate series of events 0n the opening day of the first Test match between India and Australia, Virat Kohli got run-out on 74. It was the last ball of the 76th over when Ajinkya Rahane pushed the ball through deep-extra covers and called for a single to which Kohli instantly ran, but Josh Hazlewood picked the ball and throw it toward’s bowler’s end as Nathan Lyon destroyed the timber. Kohli paid the price of Rahane’s mistake and went back to pavilion in frustration. The Indian skipper’s run-out was the biggest moment of Day 1 as Kohli worked hard to score 74 runs against the fierce Australia bowling unit. The Indian skipper faced 180 balls and hit 8 boundaries during his gritty knock. Also Read - Australia vs India 2020 Live Cricket Score, Pink Ball Test, Day 1: Hazlewood Strikes to Remove Vihari

Kohli threw his batting gloves in frustration after reaching the boundary ropes. It was also Kohli’s first Test half-century of 2020 as earlier India had only played two Tests in the year. The 32-year-old’s dismissal shifted the momentum towards Australia’s favour.

The Indian fans lashed out at Rahane on Twitter and many of them felt that he should have sacrificed his wicket for the captain.

#INDvAUS

*Virat Kohli Thinking He will Hit The 1st century of this year* *Meanwhile Ajinkya Rahane-: pic.twitter.com/fHOiWK6mFR — Pulkit👼/// (@sarcasticyadav_) December 17, 2020

It’s like a procession now. Rahane not only got the best looking batsmen out, he got himself nervously castled and opened the floodgates 🤦🏻‍♂️ #INDvsAUS — Chaitanya Prabhu (@chaitanyapshrof) December 17, 2020

Rahane should have sacrificed himself. Don't see any why he didn't. Absolute nonsense. He's got his own mind-set in trouble as well. Could literally be a series defining moment. — Ishaan Ahluwalia (@IshAhluwalia) December 17, 2020

Rahane, who looked in decent touch, failed to score big and was dismissed by Mitchell Starc for 42.

Earlier, Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia’s pace spearhead Mitchell Starc dismissed opener Prithvi Shaw for a duck on the second ball of the innings, to kick-start the mega-series with a bag. Shaw’s opening partner Mayank also failed to score big and was castled on 17 by Pat Cummins. Cheteshwar Pujara played his typical Test knock to rebuild the innings alongside Kohli. Pujara scored 43 runs off 160 balls and was dismissed by Nathan Lyon.

Rahane is expected to lead the Indian team in the last three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as Kohli will return to India after the ongoing Tests for the birth of his first child.