Bowling great Glenn McGrath lashed out at Australia's batsmen approach on the Day 2 of Pink-Ball Test against India in Adelaide. Australia batsmen played defensive cricket against the Indian bowling unit on Day 2 and lost five wickets for 92 in 48 overs at the end of the second session.

McGrath, who is considered amongst the greatest pacers to ever play the game, currently donning the role of commentator for Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The legendary pacer slammed Australian batsmen and said they were very defensive and waited for the balls to score runs.

“That’s been the issue today, they have been very defensive and sitting back, waiting for the bad ball and just taking singles rather than looking a bit more intent and take it to the bowlers and put a little bit of pressure back on the bowlers,” McGrath said while analysing the match situation for host broadcaster Sony during the tea break.

Mcgrath further heaped praises on Indian bowlers and said when you are not scoring runs at the Adelaide pitch, then it will trouble you.

“Indian bowlers have been able to bowl wherever they want and when you are not scoring, you would get into trouble very soon because on such a pitch the wicket s will come sooner or later. So if you are not scoring you are not moving anywhere,” McGrath added.

After bowling out India for 244 early on Day 2, Australia openers failed to give the hosts a good start. Joe Burns and Mathew Wade played cautiously against Indian pacers but Jasprit Bumrah got the better of them. The opening duo scored 8-run each. Later veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin spun his web and dismantled Australia’s middle-order. Ashwin dismissed Steve Smith on just 1 as the premier batsman faced 29 balls. Travis Head and Cameron Green were the other two victims of the ace spinner.