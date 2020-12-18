Prithvi Shaw misery in the first Test continues as the opening batsmen dropped an easy catch of Australia’s premier batsman Marnus Labuschagne to give him a valuable lifeline on Day 2. It was the 23rd over of Australia’s innings as Jasprit Bumrah bowled a sharp bouncer to Labuschagne and he couldn’t manage to hold onto it and got an edge. Shaw, who was standing at the square-leg position, failed to grab a sitter. Labuschagne was on 22 and Australia were 2/41 at that time. Also Read - Farmers' Protest: Agri Laws Not Introduced Overnight, Govt Serious About MSP, Says PM Modi | Top Points

It was the second time when, Labuschagne got a lifeline in the match, earlier on the last ball of 18th over, the right-hander played a pull shot on Mohammed Shami’s delivery and Jasprit Bumrah failed to read the trajectory of the boundary and dropped the catch. Labuschagne made full use of the lifelines and was not out on 46 after the 2nd session of Day 2. Also Read - 'Farm Laws Wapas Jao': Artist Comes up With Punjabi Version of 'Bella Ciao' to Support Farmers' Protest | WATCH

Prithvi Shaw faced the wrath of fans on social media for dropping a sitter. Many on Twitter called the 20-year-old an overrated player. Also Read - Lionel Messi Didn't Pick Cristiano Ronaldo For The Best FIFA Men's Player Award

Its time to look beyond @PrithviShaw. U cant drop a sitter like that and add up a duck out. There are many talented players not in current squad. @BCCI — Nikhil Hirani (@NIKHILHIRANI) December 18, 2020

When You are neither making runs nor taking Catches on the field ! #AUSvIND #PrithviShaw pic.twitter.com/OFYxg9e8NF — Aman Rajput (@MemeVats) December 18, 2020

@PrithviShaw has been announced Jr.Tendulkar too early. This is not international level at all. Why is Indian selection board not giving a chance to @RealShubmanGill or @mayankcricket ? #AUSAvIND #PrithviShaw https://t.co/JW42qUMfO4 — Dhaval Gurnani (@DhavalGurnani) December 18, 2020

The Mumbaikar failed to score run with the bat in the first innings and was dismissed on a duck. It was the second ball of the first Test when Mitchell Starc in-swinger castled Shaw.

Meanwhile, at the start of Day 2, Australian pacers ran riot and bowled out India on just 244, Mitchell Starc scalped four, while ICC Test no.1 ranked bowler Pat Cummins picked three wickets. Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon also shared a wicket each.

Australia batsmen failed to make use of their bowlers’ hard work as Jasprit Bumrah bowled a brilliant opening spell to send back Australia’s openers, leaving the hosts tottering at 35 for 2 at the dinner on Day 2. Joe Burns – 8 – and Matthew Wade – 8 – were prepared to play the tough waiting game till Bumrah – 2/8 – bowled fast and full to trap both of them leg before as India ended on the right side of ‘Umpires Call’ on both occasions