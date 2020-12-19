Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins came up with the goods with the pink ball on Day 3 of the first Test at Adelaide to help the hosts take a 1-0 lead with an eight-wicket win. With India having their noses in front with a 62-run lead at the start of Day 3, Australia turned things as tourists crumbled to an all-time low – registering their lowest-ever Test score. With India nine down for 36, Mohammed Shami got injured and walked off the field leaving Australia 90 runs to win the Test. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: Hurt Kohli Rues Lack of Intent From Batsmen After Epic Collapse Leads to Big Defeat

Matthew Wade 33 and Joe Burns 51* looked to be in a hurry as they threw their hands at anything away from the stumps. With the hosts in cruise control mode, Wade was dismissed in the most unfortunate manner. He was run out by Wriddhiman Saha after a flick on the leg-side found backward short-led in the way. By then Wade had taken off as Saha whipped off the bails.

Labuschagne was dismissed for six trying to go for a big one before Burns hit a six to take Australia over the line.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat first on a tricky Adelaide strip. The tourists lost their openers early but then a grind from Cheteswar Pujara, Virat Kohli saw India in a spot of safety, before the Indian skipper was run out against the run of play. Rahane could not carry on as India was bundled out for 244.

Australia in their first innings was not at their best as well. Ravichandran Aswin picked up four wickets to wrap up the hosts for 191 and raise hopes of a win.

At the press conference, Kohli said that it was the lack of intent that did not help and led to the downfall on the third day.

Australia 191 (Paine 73, Ashwin 4-55) and 93 for 2 (Burns 51*) beat India 244 (Kohli 74, Starc 4-53) and 36 (Hazlewood 5-8, Cummins 4-21) by eight wickets