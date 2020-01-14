Fans were in for a bit of a surprise when Indian players walked out for the second innings in the first one-day international against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Regular wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was nowhere to be seen and in his place, KL Rahul was wearing the wicketkeeper’s gloves with Manish Pandey as the substitute on the field.

It was later revealed by the BCCI that the 21-year-old Pant suffered a concussion while being hit on the helmet and is being kept under observation.

“Update: Rishabh Pant has got a concussion after being hit on his helmet while batting. KL Rahul is keeping wickets in his absence. Pant is under observation at the moment. #TeamIndia #INDvAUS,” read a tweet from the official handle of the BCCI.

The incident occurred on the wicket-taking delivery in the 44th over. Pat Cummins banged in a shorter one and the extra bounce did Pant in. It deflected off the helmet after a top edge leaving Ashton Turner pick up a dolly at backward point. Pant tonked a couple of boundaries and a solitary six in his 33-ball 28.

Meanwhile, India received a major and probably a well-timed reality check as the hosts were bowled out for 255. Mitchell Starc led the damage for Australia with three wickets in his 10 overs, while Cummins and Kane Richardson, the other pacers, pocketed two wickets each.

Put into bat, India were pushed on the back immediately when Rohit Sharma, who has had a pretty good record against the Aussies, was dismissed for just 10 off Starc as early as the fifth over. Rohit went for the swing after Starc pitched it up, but mistimed it completely leaving David Warner to pick up an easy one at mid-off.

KL Rahul, in at No.3 after the hosts decided to include all three openers, took some time to settle down along with Shikhar Dhawan. However, once the duo found their groove, it was a consistent flowing of runs. Ashton Agar struck in time to bring an end to the flourishing 121-run stand with Rahul departing to a nothing shot after he chipped it straight down the throat of Steve Smith at cover. The Karnataka batsman missed on a fifty by three runs, his 61-ball stay at the crease yielding four boundaries. (FULL INNINGS REPORT)