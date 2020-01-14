It was turned out to be a totally one-sided affair where India were handed a crushing 10-wicket defeat against Australia thanks to unbeaten centuries from David Warner in the first one-day international at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Chasing a sub-par 256 that came on an extra-ordinary performance by the Australian pace battery consisting of Mitchell Starc (3/56), Pat Cummins (2/44) and Kane Richardson (2/43), Australia cruised to victory as they reached the target in 37.4 overs.

Playing their first ODI since the ICC World Cup 2019, Australia showed no signs of any rustiness as Warner and Finch took the Indian bowling attack to the cleaners. It was the southpaw, who brought up his century first – his 18th ODI hundred – that came in just 88 balls.

On a day when Jasprit Bumrah leaked 50 runs in 7 overs, it can well be said that it was an embarrassing performance by the bowling department.

Finch registered his 16th ODI ton from 108 deliveries as the duo’s 258-run stand is the highest partnership against India of all-time, for any wicket and anywhere in the world.

Warner’s remained unbeaten on 128 off 112, his innings decorated with 17 boundaries and three sixes. The Australian captain added an unbeaten 110 off 114 runs, his knock studded with 13 boundaries and two boundaries.

None of the Indian bowlers could make a mark. Ravindra Jadeja was probably the most economical bowler conceding 41 runs in his 8 overs.

Earlier, India received a major and probably a well-timed reality check as the hosts were bowled out for 255. Starc led the damage for Australia with three wickets in his 10 overs, while Cummins and Richardson, the other pacers, pocketed two wickets each.

Put into bat, India were pushed on the back immediately when Rohit Sharma, who has had a pretty good record against the Aussies, was dismissed for just 10 off Starc as early as the fifth over. Rohit went for the swing after Starc pitched it up, but mistimed it completely leaving David Warner to pick up an easy one at mid-off.

KL Rahul, in at No.3 after the hosts decided to include all three openers, took some time to settle down along with Shikhar Dhawan. However, once the duo found their groove, it was a consistent flowing of runs. Ashton Agar struck in time to bring an end to the flourishing 121-run stand with Rahul departing to a nothing shot after he chipped it straight down the throat of Steve Smith at cover. The Karnataka batsman missed on a fifty by three runs, his 61-ball stay at the crease yielding four boundaries.

Dhawan then played the aggressive role with captain Virat Kohli in at No. 4. The southpaw looked dangerous but he failed to capitalise giving Australia another wicket in no time with Pat Cummins finding the leading edge where Agar took it at mid-off. Dhawan smashed nine boundaries and a solitary six en route his 91-ball 74.

The Wankhede crowd was silenced after Kohli’s No. 4 experiment failed as he played a powerful drive back to Adam Zamp, who’s reflex actions were excellent as he picked it up superbly. Kohli departed for just 4.

There were just no significant partnership from India as Australia struck at regular intervals.

Thanks to some decent hitting from Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja with the duo registering scores of 28 and 25 respectively, India were able to cross the 250-run mark.

For Australia, Starc was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets in his 10 overs going for 56 runs, while Cummins pocketed two wickets in his 10 overs going for 44 runs. Richardson went for 43 runs in his 9.1 overs.

Brief scores: Australia 258/0 in 37.4 overs (David Warner 128*, Aaron Finch 110*) beat India 255 all out in 49.1 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 74, KL Rahul 47; Mitchell Starc 3/56, Kane Richardson 2/43, Pat Cummins 2/44) by 10 wickets