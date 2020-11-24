With speculations over Rohit Sharma’s availability for Tests in Australia growing, the team management could get Shreyas Iyer in as cover for the Mumbai Indians captain who is recovering from a hamstring injury. As per a report in Times of India, it is believed that Iyer has been asked to stay back after the limited-overs internationals. Also Read - Former Australia Captain Michael Clarke Warns India 'Will Get Smoked 4-0' in Absence of Virat Kohli

Iyer has been in good form in domestic cricket and that is why he will be looked like an option by the selectors and the management.

The 25-year-old Mumbai batsman has played 54 matches and amassed 4,592 runs at an average of 52.18, with 12 centuries and 23 fifties.

The Mumbai batsman also led the Delhi Capitals to their maiden IPL final this year which must have helped his case with the selectors.

The talented right-handed batsman made his T20I debut for India in November 2017, against New Zealand at Delhi. A month later, he made it to the ODI squad and made his debut against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the progress of Rohit and pacer Ishant Sharma is not satisfying and hence they may not be able to recover in time for the Test series in Australia. Both are currently undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA in Bengaluru.

India is set to face a stern test against Australia in the two-month-long tour. With David Warner and Steve Smith in the side, the hosts will be full strength against a formidable Indian side – who are facing injury problems. India will also be missing the services of skipper Virat Kohli – who would be returning to India on paternity leave after the first Test at Adelaide.