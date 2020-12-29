Sydney Cricket Ground will host the third Test between India and Australia starting January 7. Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed this after India beat Australia by eight wickets in the Boxing Day Test on Tuesday. CA took the call after the officials were convinced that the outbreak in the city had subsided enough to allow the match to proceed. Also Read - 'Gave us Hope at The End of a Difficult Year' - Twitterverse Bows Down to Captain Ajinkya Rahane

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian stated that her government had done all it could to ensure the preservation of the SCG Test. Also Read - Ajinkya Rahane's Men Script Historic Win in Melbourne. We Pick 5 Defining Moments

“I’ve spoken to the chair of CA this morning … I don’t want to take words out of their mouth, but they provided feedback to me to say that they’ve been very positive and optimistic about the way we’ve been dealing with it as the NSW Government,” she said. “They did say they were concerned about the Queensland government’s position and what that meant for their players once they finished the Test here and went to Queensland.” Also Read - Twitter Reactions: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Congratulate India After Eight-Wicket Win in Melbourne

What complicated things and put doubts in the minds of the fans and the players in limbo – was the closing of the Queensland border for anyone coming from the greater Sydney area.

Reports had suggested that due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the city, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) would also be hosting the third Test. Had that happened, it would have been the second-time ever that MCG would be hosting back-to-back Tests.

With CA now confirming the latest development, all the speculations would be put to rest as the players will get ready to head to Sydney for the Pink Test.

Meanwhile, India has leveled the four-match Test series 1-1 at MCG with an emphatic eight-wicket win over the hosts. Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane was adjudicated the player of the match following a century which helped India take a crucial 82-run first-innings lead.

With the emphatic win, India would head to Sydney in a better frame of mind and headspace after burying the ghosts of Adelaide – where they were shot-out for 36. The tourists would also be bolstered in the batting unit as Rohit Sharma is going to make a comeback. Australia would also be benefitted from the return of David Warner.

The Pink Test at SCG promises to be a mouthwatering battle between the two modern-day cricketing giants.

(More to Follow)