Injuries are just not leaving the Indian team. After Rohit Sharma hurt his left shoulder while fielding in the second ODI at Rajkot, now his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan on Sunday hurt his left shoulder while fielding in the third and final one-day international against Australia in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred in the fifth over after Dhawan dived to save an Aaron Finch shot in the cover region before hurting his shoulder. The southpaw could visibly be seen in pain and was taken off the field.

The injury comes as an added problem for the 34-year-old opener, who had not taken the field for the entire duration of the Australian innings in the second ODI after a Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage while batting.

In addition to Rohit and Dhawan, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant too was ruled out of the second ODI after he suffered a concussion in the series opener at the Wankhede which the tourists won by a massive 10 wickets.

Pant was reportedly declared fit for the final match on Sunday, but the team management handed the gloves to KL Rahul, who did a fine job in Rajkot as the Indian team stuck to their same combination as Rajkot for the three-match series decider which meant that Manish Pandey, the extra batsman, found his name in the playing XI.

Rohit and Dhawan’s participation for the third and final ODI was taken on match day. “Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are progressing well. Their recovery is being monitored and a call on their participation in the final ODI will be taken tomorrow before the match,” said the BCCI in a statement on the eve of the match. The duo successfully recovered from their injuries.

Australia opted to bat in the final match, but lost their openers David Warner and captain Finch, who took the team over the line in Mumbai.