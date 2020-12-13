The much-anticipated Test series between India and Australia is all set to kick start from December 17 Ahead of the opening Test at Adelaide Oval, both the teams are going through the same dilemma of choosing the opening pair. For, David Warner has been ruled out of the Adelaide Test after sustaining an injury, and Will Pucovski is also in doubts to participate in the match after suffering a concussion in the Practice Match. Also Read - Live India vs Australia A Test 2020 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Practice Match Day 3: McDermott, Wildermuth Slam Hundreds; Australia A Hurt India

The visitors are facing the same issue with Rohit Sharma being ruled out for the first two Tests, due to fitness concerns. Team India is in a tough spot to pick the opening partner of Mayank Agarwal. Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are currently in the contention to do the job.

Shaw has been going through a lean patch in 2020, the youngster had an underwhelming IPL season and he also failed to score big runs in Practice Matches in Australia as he registered a duck, 19, 40 and 3. Gill has impressed many with his temperament in the practice games with the scores of 43 and 65 in the pink-ball practice match.

While KL Rahul has returned to India’s Test squad after scoring massive runs in white-ball cricket.

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra feels that India should transform their weakness into a strength by choosing in-form KL Rahul as the opening partner of Mayank.

“There is question surrounding India’s opening pair, as to who will open with Mayank Agarwal. I wouldn’t exactly call it a weakness, but it surely is a concern at this point. You can look at Shubman Gill, or even Prithvi Shaw for that matter, but I believe it should be KL Rahul to open the batting for India. If he can score runs given the kind of form he is in, this weakness can transform into a strength for India. I would want him to play,” Nehra said in a video on Cricbuzz.

Nehra is sure about Mayank’s place in the playing XI and thinks it will be a big opportunity for Rahul to prove himself in Tests cricket.

“Mayank Agarwal had played a couple of useful innings for India during the previous tour. With him, KL Rahul makes a lot of sense. He hasn’t had the best of runs for India in Tests in the last year and a half. He’s been dropped too, but it’s an opportunity for Rahul,” Nehra pointed out.