Young batsman Shreyas Iyer has said that being in the current scheme of the Indian team calls for a batsman to be flexing in the batting order. Iyer did not get to play at his usual number four slot in the first ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium on January 14 as captain Virat Kohli pushed himself down to No. 4 to accommodate all three openers – a move that backfired majorly as India were handed a 10-wicket spanking.

“In this situation, you should be ready to bat at any number because it is really important to play in the team, (considering) the competition which we have now right now,” the 25-year-old Iyer told reporters ahead of the second ODI at the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium in Rajkot.

Iyer returned to India’s limited overs set-up following the 2019 World Cup and has done well at number four. In the last game, Kohli dropped himself down to number four and Iyer walked in at five. The stylish batsman also said that the team is looking forward to more experimentation.

“We can’t give any reasons of batting at any particular number. Yes, it is really important for us to be focused and not to cry about why we haven’t been batting at a similar position. Experimentation is something we are looking forward to. Hopefully, we will get a good number for each batsman. This is the time we should try and experiment things and hopefully it will work-out in the future,” added the Mumbaikar.