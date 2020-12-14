He’s been in Australia for over a month and is yet to play for India but Rishabh Pant grabbed the opportunity during a three-day practice match in Sydney, making his claim for the Test series with a blistering century on Sunday. Also Read - 'He Can Hurt You' - Matthew Hayden Warns Australia Ahead of Test Series vs India

Pant missed the first tour match with a stiff neck and when he made the playing XI for the second match against Australia A, he was given out lbw in the first dig, a decision he wasn't impressed with. However, in the second innings, he vented his frustration over the bowlers bringing out the big shots, hitting an unbeaten 103 off 73.

With three days left for the start of the first Test in Adelaide, India team management has a big selection headache. With Wriddhiman Saha proving his superior wicketkeeping skills over a period and his gritty batting display lower down the order, it will be hard to keep him out of the playing XI.

However, Pant’s free-spirited strokeplay in the warm-up fixture merits a look and the 23-year-year-old, who battled form and fitness during IPL 2020, says the innings has boosted his confidence.

“When I went out to bat a lot of overs were left, so (Hanuma) Vihari and I wanted to build a good partnership. We wanted to bat as much as possible. I was just trying to give myself as much time as possible and slowly I started to develop confidence,” Pant told BCCI.

“This hundred has been a big confidence-booster for me. It’s been a month, I am in Australia but I didn’t get the chance to play in the first practice match because of a stiff neck,” he added.

Pant was the second-highest run-getter during India’s 2018-19 tour of Australia when they won a historic Test series. However, since then, his stocks across formats have taken a hit.

Explaining what was his mindset during the tour match, Pant said, “In the first innings here I was unlucky as I felt the LBW decision was wrong from the umpire. In the second innings, my focus was to spend as much time as possible and the result is I got a good innings under my belt.”

“In the first innings we got out little early because there was a lot of moisture on the wicket. In the second innings, we got an idea about the wicket…so in the second innings everyone tried and applied more. The batting unit was keen to spend as much time as possible in the middle,” he explained India’s plan for the day-night affair.

“The bowlers bowled well, the batsmen got good time at the crease. Everyone did well, so I think we got very good practice because playing under lights is little difficult,” he added.