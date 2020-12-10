The ongoing India tour of Australia witnessed the return of fans in the stand to support their favourite teams. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several international series and domestic leagues including the Indian Premier League were played behind closed doors. However, Australia were able to combat the novel virus with lesser cases and decided to bring back the back fans in stands with limited capacity for India series. Also Read - India vs Australia Tests | Without Ishant Sharma, India's Bowling Attack May Not be Strongest: Steve Smith

The return of cricket fans in the stadium as brought back some normalcy to the sport and now Cricket Australia took a step further to increase the capacity for the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia.

Cricket Australia on Thursday announced that a total of 30,000 spectators will be allowed each day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the second Test of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy to be played from December 26 to 30.

“We’re so excited to be able to welcome so many fans to the MCG in what’s been such a challenging year for Victorians,” Cricket Australia tweeted on Thursday along with a photo which said, “Boxing Day Test capacity increased to 30,000 per day”.

We’re so excited to be able to welcome so many fans to the MCG in what’s been such a challenging year for Victorians! 🏟 #AUSvIND All public tickets are available from 3pm AEDT tomorrow afternoon: https://t.co/yhYqPqaGFD pic.twitter.com/WApbNHWyH4 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 10, 2020

The number of spectators allowed is increased from 25000 to 30000 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the limited-overs contests, the crowd were allowed in the stands as several memorable moments were witnessed during the series including an Indian fan proposing an Australian girl, to Virat Kohli’s doppelganger.

Meanwhile, looking at the remaining contests apart from the Boxing Day clash, a total of 27,000 spectators, which is 50 per cent of the total capacity at the Adelaide Oval, will be allowed on each day during the first Test which begins from December 17. The opening game of the series will be the Day-Night clash.

The last two matches at Sydney Cricket Ground and Brisbane’s Gabba will host up to 50 and 70 per cent respectively of its total capacity.