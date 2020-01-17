Live Updates

  • 4:15 PM IST

    Good over from Cummins, just the 3 runs, India 234/3 (Kohli 64, Rahul 14)

  • 4:11 PM IST

    6 runs from that Ashton Agar over, India 231/3 (Kohli 63, Rahul 12)

  • 4:07 PM IST

    Consecutive boundaries for Virat Kohli off Pat Cummins, the Indian captain looks to be on a mission here, 9 runs from the over, India 225/3 in 36 overs (Kohli 59, Rahu 10)

  • 4:04 PM IST

    Stat: This is Virat Kohli’s 56th half-century in one-day internationals.

  • 4:03 PM IST

    FIFTY! King Kohli brings up his half-century, this one’s a run-a-ball fifty, India will look to their captain to go past the 300-run mark. 216/3 in 35 overs.

  • 4:01 PM IST

    12 runs from that Starc over, India 211/3 in 34 overs (Kohli 47, Rahul 8)

  • 4:00 PM IST

    KL Rahul joins Kohli in the middle and he continues his fine form, with a superb boundary through the cover region. Mitchell Starc has been off colour today and Rahul get on top of that rank half-volley.

  • 3:52 PM IST

    WICKET! Disappointing from Shreyas Iyer, the change of bowler works and he gets done in by Adam Zampa. Iyer departs for just 7, India 198/3 in 32.4 overs.

  • 3:44 PM IST

    India will be really looking to go past 300, they will be really disappointed if they don’t cross 300 specially when they have wickets in hand.

  • 3:43 PM IST

    30 overs gone, India 187/2. Shreyas Iyer joins his captain Virat Kohli in the middle.

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the second ODI between India and Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, Rajkot on Friday. India endured a mauling at the hands of Australia in the first ODI at The Wankhede Stadium and will be looking to bounce back. On a flat track at Rajkot, the batting will have to come together, unlike in the first ODI, where India managed a sub-par total of 255.

Even then, the bowling was shredded to pieces by David Warner and Aaron Finch and the like of Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammad Shami will be under pressure to deliver. Thakur may as well miss this one.

A forced change for India will be in the form of Rishabh Pant’s replacement. It will be interesting to see if Kedar Jadhav or Maanish Pandey get the nod.

From an Australian point of view, skipper Finch hinted that Josh Hazlewood may get a game most likely at the expense of Pat Cummins.

IND vs AUS Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capain), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

 

 