  • 2:43 PM IST

    India vs Australia 2020 Live Score: India captain Virat Kohli gets going with a sumptous cover drive off Cummins for his first boundary of the match. Five runs from the over. India 87/1 in 15 overs

  • 2:39 PM IST

    Pat Cummins has been brought back into the attack after the fall of India’s first wicket

  • 2:37 PM IST

    Virat Kohli walks in at No. 3 amidst a rousing reception from the packed Rajkot crowd. So experiment to play with KL Rahul at No. 3 lasts one ODI.

  • 2:34 PM IST

    Over 13.3: Struck on the pad and Adam Zampa appeals. Umpire takes his time before raising the dreaded finger. Rohit Sharma, amused at first, discusses with Shikhar Dhawan before going for the DRS. And it’s three reds in the Hawk EYE! Zampa strikes with the scalp of Rohit on 42. India 81/1

  • 2:26 PM IST

    First over of spin today – Adam Zampa into the attack now. A decent start – just four from it.

  • 2:19 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live – Over 10: So India are intact after the end of 10 overs with the opening pair adding 55 runs between them. Shikhar Dhawan was down for a while after taking a single off the second delivery needing the intervention of Indian team physio. He was quickly back on his feet though. Three runs from the over.

  • 2:13 PM IST

    Over 9: Kane Richardson continues and with a four and single off successive deliveries, Rohit brings up India’s 50 runs in 8.3 overs. The platform has been laid, the packed crowd will be waiting for some fireworks now. Score 52/0

  • 2:09 PM IST

    IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Runs are coming at a decent clip for India so far. Kane Richardson’s first over fetched them seven runs including a boundary to Rohit. Cummins, who changed ends, replacing Mitchel Starc, had given two off his first five deliveries before Dhawan smacked one half-volley for his fourth four of the innings. Score 45/0

  • 1:59 PM IST

    First bowling change of the match now – Kane Richardson replaces Pat Cummins

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the second ODI between India and Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, Rajkot on Friday. India endured a mauling at the hands of Australia in the first ODI at The Wankhede Stadium and will be looking to bounce back. On a flat track at Rajkot, the batting will have to come together, unlike in the first ODI, where India managed a sub-par total of 255.

Even then, the bowling was shredded to pieces by David Warner and Aaron Finch and the like of Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammad Shami will be under pressure to deliver. Thakur may as well miss this one.

A forced change for India will be in the form of Rishabh Pant’s replacement. It will be interesting to see if Kedar Jadhav or Maanish Pandey get the nod.

From an Australian point of view, skipper Finch hinted that Josh Hazlewood may get a game most likely at the expense of Pat Cummins.

IND vs AUS Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capain), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

 

 