  • 5:13 PM IST

    A quality final over from Mitchell Starc as he gave away just five runs. Australia need 341 to win the ODI and series

  • 5:12 PM IST

    India 340/6 in 50 overs

  • 5:10 PM IST

    WICKET! KL Rahul has been run out on 80 off 52. He struck six fours and three sixes during his blazing innings. India 338/5 in 49.4 overs

  • 5:07 PM IST

    Over 49: This has been a stunning knock from KL Rahul. He continues to hit boundaries and this time targeting Pat Cummins with a six and four off successive deliveries. 14 runs came in the over. India 335/5 with Rahul unbeaten on 79.

  • 5:02 PM IST

    India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live: This hasn’t been a good match for Starc so far. He has bowled nine wicketless over for 74 runs. He leaks 11 runs in his ninth over including a boundary to KL Rahul who is now batting on 66 off 45. Score 321/5 in 48 overs

  • 4:56 PM IST

    Over 47: A decent over this for India. Eight runs from it. Rahul has sprinted to 60 off 42 while Jadeja is on 13 off 9. India 310/5

  • 4:52 PM IST

    IND vs AUS: End of a really good over for India – KL Rahul belted a four and a six as India added 15 runs from Starc’s eighth over. Score 302/5 in 46 overs

  • 4:49 PM IST

    FIFTY for KL Rahul! He reaches the milestone with a four, punishing a low full toss from Mitchell Starc by slicing it square of the wicket. India 293/5 in 45.3 overs

  • 4:46 PM IST

    Over 45: In the last two overs, India have lost two wickets while adding 11 runs. They are currently 287/5 and with just five overs to go, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja will be eyeing a late flourish to push the total as far as possible.

  • 4:42 PM IST

    IND vs AUS 2020 Live Score: WICKET! Australia continue to hit back with quick strikes! Manish Pandey holes out to Ashton Agar on 2. Kane Richardson gets his second wicket. India 280/5 in 44.1 overs

IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI, India vs Australia Live Streaming January 17

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the second ODI between India and Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, Rajkot on Friday. India endured a mauling at the hands of Australia in the first ODI at The Wankhede Stadium and will be looking to bounce back. On a flat track at Rajkot, the batting will have to come together, unlike in the first ODI, where India managed a sub-par total of 255.

DREAM11: IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction India vs Australia 2nd ODI, in Rajkot 1:30 PM IST January 17

Even then, the bowling was shredded to pieces by David Warner and Aaron Finch and the like of Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammad Shami will be under pressure to deliver. Thakur may as well miss this one.

A forced change for India will be in the form of Rishabh Pant’s replacement. It will be interesting to see if Kedar Jadhav or Maanish Pandey get the nod.

From an Australian point of view, skipper Finch hinted that Josh Hazlewood may get a game most likely at the expense of Pat Cummins.

IND vs AUS Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capain), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

 

 