2nd ODI between India and Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, Rajkot on Friday

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the second ODI between India and Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, Rajkot on Friday. India endured a mauling at the hands of Australia in the first ODI at The Wankhede Stadium and will be looking to bounce back. On a flat track at Rajkot, the batting will have to come together, unlike in the first ODI, where India managed a sub-par total of 255.

Even then, the bowling was shredded to pieces by David Warner and Aaron Finch and the like of Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammad Shami will be under pressure to deliver. Thakur may as well miss this one.

A forced change for India will be in the form of Rishabh Pant’s replacement. It will be interesting to see if Kedar Jadhav or Maanish Pandey get the nod.

From an Australian point of view, skipper Finch hinted that Josh Hazlewood may get a game most likely at the expense of Pat Cummins.

IND vs AUS Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capain), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.