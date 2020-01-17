Live Updates

  • 7:09 PM IST

    Over 18: Two left-arm spinners in operation from both the ends now for India. Two good overs for Australia – nine each from the 17th and 18th over, bowled by Kuldeep and Jadeja respectively. Score 104/2, chasing 341 runs.

  • 6:59 PM IST

    In walks Marnus Labuschagne, his maiden ODI innings

  • 6:55 PM IST

    Over 15.1: KL Rahul has appealed for stumping. Decision has been referred to the third umpire. Indians are celebrating but Aaron Finch isn’t moving anywhere. Third umpire reckons FInch’s foot is on the line. And he adjudges it out. The Aussie captain walks back on 33. Score 82/2, chasing 341.

  • 6:54 PM IST

    Ravindra Jadeja back into the attack now

  • 6:53 PM IST

    India vs Australia Score: Left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav into the attack now – eight runs from it. Australia 82/1, chasing 341

  • 6:47 PM IST

    A change of bat for Aaron Finch and immediately he hits a four off Navdeep Saini to bring up his fifty-run partnership with with Steve Smith.

  • 6:41 PM IST

    IND vs AUS 2020 Live: Despite that expensive last over, Kohli persists with Saini who does well this time keeping the tourists to just three singles. Score 63/1 in 12 overs

  • 6:37 PM IST

    First over of spin from India. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja into the attack now. A good start from him as from his first Australia add five singles to their total. Score 60/1 in 11 overs

  • 6:35 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: An excellent over for Australia as Steve Smith belts three fours off Navdeep Saini to bring up the team’s 50. Saini’s two over have cost India 15 runs. Australia 55/1 in 10 overs, chasing 341

  • 6:30 PM IST

    Over 9: An expensive over from Mohammed Shami with Aaron Finch clattering two fours in it. 10 from the over. Score 43/1

IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI, India vs Australia Live Streaming January 17

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the second ODI between India and Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, Rajkot on Friday. India endured a mauling at the hands of Australia in the first ODI at The Wankhede Stadium and will be looking to bounce back. On a flat track at Rajkot, the batting will have to come together, unlike in the first ODI, where India managed a sub-par total of 255.

Even then, the bowling was shredded to pieces by David Warner and Aaron Finch and the like of Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammad Shami will be under pressure to deliver. Thakur may as well miss this one.

A forced change for India will be in the form of Rishabh Pant’s replacement. It will be interesting to see if Kedar Jadhav or Maanish Pandey get the nod.

From an Australian point of view, skipper Finch hinted that Josh Hazlewood may get a game most likely at the expense of Pat Cummins.

IND vs AUS Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capain), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

 

 