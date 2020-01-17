Live Updates

  • 8:43 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Updates – Over 40: Pacers from both ends, Shami brought in. Kohli now looks more in control of proceedings. Shami tries a yorker, it wraps Agar on the pads, there is an appeal, but it is sliding down the leg side. India takes the review, the decision is not out. Score 233/5 in 40 overs, chasing 341

  • 8:38 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Updates – Over 39: Kohli straightaway gets Bumrah back on. He wants to get things done quickly. Bumrah’s yorker goes wrong and goes for four extras. Score 228/5 in 39 overs, chasing 341

  • 8:28 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Updates – Over 38: Kuldeep resumes, he will look to keep it tight. He strikes. OUTTT Carey departs, Kohli takes the easiest of catches. The flight did the trick it seems. Ashton Turner comes in with a big responsibility on his shoulders. Double blow, Smith clean bowled. Now, it seems it is over for Australia. Big over in the context of the game. Score 222/5 in 38 overs, chasing 341

  • 8:21 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Updates – Over 37: Saini brought back into the attack. India eyeing a wicket here. Smith inches closer to what would be a brilliant ton. Australia needs over nine per over from here which will mot be easy with Bumrah and Shami still having eight overs between them. FOUR Smith moves to 96* with a classical cut shot. Score 219/3 in 37 overs, chasing 341

  • 8:20 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Updates – Over 36: India needs to string together a few economical overs or get a wicket to stem the flow of runs. Just three from the over, India needs more such overs. Score 212/3 in 36 overs, chasing 341

  • 8:16 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Updates – Over 35: Jadeja continues, it seems the Aussies in the middle have decided to up the ante. SIXX… Smith joins the party and it is the slog sweep the Aussies are trusting. Dismissed with disdain. What a shot! Score 209/3 in 35 overs, chasing 341

  • 8:13 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Updates – Over 34: Kuldeep Yadav has not been as economical as he would have liked. He would like to keep it tight and get a breakthrough may be in his spell. SIXXX… and as we speak of keeping things tight, Carey smashes a six. It was the slog sweep he went for and connected it well. Two more to end the over. Score 199/3 in 34 overs, chasing 341

  • 8:10 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Updates – Over 33: Smith is not showing any signs of changing gears. He is happy pegging away at the target. Jadeja keeping a lid on the two Aussies, not giving them anything they can capitalise on. Score 186/3 in 32 overs, chasing 341

  • 8:05 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Updates – Over 31: So, so much depends on Smith now. He will have to mix caution with aggression. Another wicket here could change things in favour of the hosts. Smith is happy to keep ticking away at the target and get close. Score 182/3 in 32 overs, chasing 341

  • 8:02 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Updates – Over 30: OUTT. Big wicket for India as Labuschagne departs against the run of play. Ravindra Jadeja strikes as he breaks the partnership which was looking ever-so threatening. Carey walks into the middle.

IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI, India vs Australia Live Streaming January 17

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the second ODI between India and Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, Rajkot on Friday. India endured a mauling at the hands of Australia in the first ODI at The Wankhede Stadium and will be looking to bounce back. On a flat track at Rajkot, the batting will have to come together, unlike in the first ODI, where India managed a sub-par total of 255.

DREAM11: IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction India vs Australia 2nd ODI, in Rajkot 1:30 PM IST January 17

Even then, the bowling was shredded to pieces by David Warner and Aaron Finch and the like of Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammad Shami will be under pressure to deliver. Thakur may as well miss this one.

A forced change for India will be in the form of Rishabh Pant’s replacement. It will be interesting to see if Kedar Jadhav or Maanish Pandey get the nod.

From an Australian point of view, skipper Finch hinted that Josh Hazlewood may get a game most likely at the expense of Pat Cummins.

IND vs AUS Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capain), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

 

 