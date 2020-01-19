Live Updates

  • 2:04 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live 2020: First bowling change of the match from India – Navdeep Saini replaces Mohammed Shami. An excellent first over from the right-arm pacer as off it Australia manage just one run. This has been a slow start from the tourists. Score 28/1 in 6 overs

  • 1:59 PM IST

    Jasprit Bumrah continues. A good over from Bumrah this as he allows just a single in it. Australia 27/1 in 5 overs

  • 1:54 PM IST

    IND vs AUS 2020 3rd ODI: Despite that wicket, the erroneous line continues as Shami sends down a wide right after dismissing Warner. And follows that up with short delivery which Steve Smith dispatches for a boundary to get off the mark. Eight runs and a wicket from the over. Score 26/1 in 4 overs.

  • 1:49 PM IST

    WICKET! Mohammed Shami has struck early and it’s David Warner who edges one behind to be caught by wicketkeeper KL Rahul. He is furious with himself having scored 3 off 7. Despite the extras, India have managed to made an early dent into Australian innings. Score 18/1 in 3.2 overs

  • 1:42 PM IST

    Over 2: Like Bumrah, Shami also starts with a wide down the legside. The second is a half-volley and David Warner feasts on it gleefully sending it rolling towards the boundary for his first four of the innings. Seven runs from the over. Score 10/0

  • 1:37 PM IST

    Mohammed Shami joins Bumrah from the other end…

  • 1:36 PM IST

    Over 1: Jasprit Bumrah got going with a wide down the leg side, the ball hit KL Rahul on the chest. Just three runs from the first over of the match. Score 3/0

  • 1:29 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: Right then, Indian team is out in the field. Out Walk Aussie openers Aaron Finch and David Warner. Jasprit Bumrah to bowwl the first over of the match. Here we go!

  • 1:23 PM IST

    Virat Kohli: It’s a dry pitch, and it’s been a difficult ground to defend on. Under the lights it plays differently, and we expect a bit of dew in the latter half as well. This is a difficult ground to defend on. We need to put pressure on the batsmen and keep the total in check, get enough breakthroughs at regular intervals, we should be alright. I think against a side like Australia we would take that kind of victory any day. It was comprehensive enough from our side. Getting 340, and bowling the way we did, especiallt the execution of yorkers, spin, fielding, everything was excellent. We could have restricted them a little more towards the end, but at 275/9, it was done and dusted. KL’s innings was the game-changer, and he kept quite well too, and today we’re looking for similar contributions. He will play in front of his home crowd today and we look forward to playing in this beautiful ground

  • 1:09 PM IST

    Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS Cricket Score 3rd ODI, India vs Australia Streaming January 19

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the third ODI between India and Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday. A coveted series-victory will be at stake when a resilient India face a feisty Australia in the third and deciding ODI here on Sunday, promising a fitting finale between the two leading teams in world cricket.

The series was very much expected to go down to the wire but with the way the Australians hammered the hosts in the series opener, it seemed the tourists would run away with their second straight series win in India. However, India showed commendable character in Rajkot to level the series, proving that the panic buttons were pressed prematurely following the 10-wicket loss in Mumbai.

More importantly, India got their batting combination right for the second ODI, a fair comment considering the way KL Rahul seized the opportunity in his new batting position number five. With Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opening, team’s best batsman and skipper Virat Kohli returned to his usual number three spot while Shreyas Iyer was back at number four. The same order is likely to be followed on Sunday. Rohit, who is due for a big score in the series, hurt his shoulder while fielding on Friday but Kohli is confident that the star opener will be available for the series decider at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

IND vs AUS Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capain), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.