  • 9:09 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma starred with a century, hitting 119 while captain Virat Kohli scored 89. Shreyas Iyer added the finishing touch with an unbeaten 44 off 35.

  • 9:05 PM IST

    India Win By Seven Wickets – Manish Pandey seals the victory with a four and India pocked the three-match series 2-1.

  • 9:02 PM IST

    Over 47: Iyer starts the over with two stunning shots – the first a six to sweeper cover and then a four towards the same region, the balls landing millimetres before the boundary. A couple more follows. 12 runs from the over. India 280/3, chasing 287

  • 8:55 PM IST

    WICKET! Kohli clean bowled by Hazlewood on 89. A hint of reverse swing and Kohli gets beaten all ends to bowled. So the captain won’t be there to see India over the line. A solid knock anyway during which he hit eight fours. Score 274/3 in 45.5 overs

  • 8:51 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live: Iyer has had enough of it. He’s now looking to end the chase quickly now. A short ball and Iyer gets into position to lift it over the midwicket region for his first six and follows that with a four to deep extra cover. 14 runs from the over. India need 19 runs in 30 balls now.

  • 8:48 PM IST

    Over 44.1: With a quick couple, Iyer brings up the fifty-run partnership with Kohli for the third wicket.

  • 8:46 PM IST

    Over 44: Zampa back for one final time on the tour. Offers a dolly and Kohli accepts it with a pull to midwicket region for a four. Eight runs from the over. India 254/2, chasing 287

  • 8:42 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: Josh Hazlewood is back in the attack. Iyer ends the over with consecutive fours – the first through covers and the second square of the wicket. 11 runs from it. India now need 41 runs from 42 deliveries

  • 8:36 PM IST

    Over 42: A good over for India, eight runs from it including a boundary to Iyer past cover point. Australia had appealed for a caught behind when Kohli missed a glance down the leg off the first delivery of the over but umpire turned it down and they didn’t go for the review either. Score 235/2, chasing 287

  • 8:23 PM IST

    Over 39: Kohli welcomes Agar with a four off the first delivery. Three more singles take the total to 219/2.

IND vs AUS Cricket Score 3rd ODI, India vs Australia Streaming January 19

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the third ODI between India and Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday. A coveted series-victory will be at stake when a resilient India face a feisty Australia in the third and deciding ODI here on Sunday, promising a fitting finale between the two leading teams in world cricket.

The series was very much expected to go down to the wire but with the way the Australians hammered the hosts in the series opener, it seemed the tourists would run away with their second straight series win in India. However, India showed commendable character in Rajkot to level the series, proving that the panic buttons were pressed prematurely following the 10-wicket loss in Mumbai.

More importantly, India got their batting combination right for the second ODI, a fair comment considering the way KL Rahul seized the opportunity in his new batting position number five. With Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opening, team’s best batsman and skipper Virat Kohli returned to his usual number three spot while Shreyas Iyer was back at number four. The same order is likely to be followed on Sunday. Rohit, who is due for a big score in the series, hurt his shoulder while fielding on Friday but Kohli is confident that the star opener will be available for the series decider at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

IND vs AUS Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capain), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.