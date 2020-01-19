Live Updates

  • 8:21 PM IST

    India need 75 runs in 72 balls with eight wickets in hand

  • 8:21 PM IST

    Ashton Agar has been brought back into the attack.

  • 8:16 PM IST

    Shreyas Iyer walks in at No. 4.

  • 8:13 PM IST

    WICKET! Australia have managed to dislodge Rohit. Zampa has the India opener hole out on 119. Is this the opening Australia were searching for? Or the chase is as good as over now?

    It was a tossed up delivery and Rohit went for the slog sweep but managed a top-edge which was easily taken by Starc.

  • 8:08 PM IST

    Over 36: 13 runs from Cummins’ seventh over, meaning he has now leaked 64 runs so far without taking a wicket. India 205/1, chasing 287

  • 8:08 PM IST

    Kohli on a roll: Right after raising his fifty, Kohli plays a delightful drive for a second successive four. This is Kohli’s 100th 50-plus score in ODIs. champion

  • 8:05 PM IST

    With a commanding pull shot, Virat Kohli brings up his 57th ODI half-century

  • 8:02 PM IST

    Adam Zampa has been economical today but hasn’t gotten a wicket yet. Two overs remaining in his quota now. India 192/1 in 35 overs, chasing 287

  • 7:59 PM IST

    Over 34: This hasn’t been Cummins’ day. He has been offering width and rightly being hit for boundaries. This time he offers it to Kohli who smashes it through cover for his third four of the innings. Nine runs from the over. Score 188/1 in 34 overs

  • 7:56 PM IST

    Pat Cummins is back into the attack now

IND vs AUS Cricket Score 3rd ODI, India vs Australia Streaming January 19

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the third ODI between India and Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday. A coveted series-victory will be at stake when a resilient India face a feisty Australia in the third and deciding ODI here on Sunday, promising a fitting finale between the two leading teams in world cricket.

The series was very much expected to go down to the wire but with the way the Australians hammered the hosts in the series opener, it seemed the tourists would run away with their second straight series win in India. However, India showed commendable character in Rajkot to level the series, proving that the panic buttons were pressed prematurely following the 10-wicket loss in Mumbai.

More importantly, India got their batting combination right for the second ODI, a fair comment considering the way KL Rahul seized the opportunity in his new batting position number five. With Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opening, team’s best batsman and skipper Virat Kohli returned to his usual number three spot while Shreyas Iyer was back at number four. The same order is likely to be followed on Sunday. Rohit, who is due for a big score in the series, hurt his shoulder while fielding on Friday but Kohli is confident that the star opener will be available for the series decider at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

IND vs AUS Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capain), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.